Mayor: Annexation was housekeeping move

The Tahlequah City Council's approval of the self-annexation of Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex should help alleviate confusion revolving around the property and chain of command for its use.
Mayor Sue Catron said the annexation, which occurred March 22, was more of a housekeeping item than anything else.
“The sports complex was built on property owned by the city, but outside of the city limits," said Catron. “It created a bit of confusion when individuals wanted to schedule an event, as they were unsure whether to contact the city Parks Department or the county."
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said they requested the annexation.
“Obviously it’s been something that’s been constructed for years and been in city ownership for a few years as well,” said Tannehill. “We’re just kind of buttoning up that portion of our boundaries there and would request the ordinance be approved to expand our territory.”
According to the legal description of the ordinance, the expansion of territory is 40 feet on the east side and 1,894 feet on the southeast, 1,340 on the west side and 1,840 feet on the southwest side.
When asked if there are more annexations in the future for Tahlequah, Catron cited several pockets of land that are fully surrounded by property within the city limits. She said those areas have never been formally annexed into the city.
“We would be very interested in annexing these. Similarly, there are some areas contiguous to the current city limits that are developing which could be considered for annexation. The city however, is limited in our ability to annex property,” the mayor said.
By state law, the city was required to obtain the written consent of the owners of at least a majority of the land to be annexed, as well as schedule public notice and hearings.
“To annex property without the consent of the owners of a majority of the land, the city would have to prepare a plan to extend municipal services, such as water, sewer, fire protection, and law enforcement, within 10 years,” said Catron. “That process also requires public notice and hearings. It isn’t a project we’re ready to undertake right now, but certainly it is a conversation we hold internally."
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff made a motion to approve the ordinance, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
