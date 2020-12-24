Mayor: Many city projects should wrap up in 2021

City officials say plans that have been in the works since the 1980s will come to fruition in 2021.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the pandemic affected several key projects this year.
"The city runs on a fiscal year that runs from July 1 to June 30, so the end of a calendar year doesn't have quite the same impact that it does on some other businesses," said Catron. "This is a good time to review progress, though, because COVID-19 has impacted pretty much everything."
Catron said one of the biggest challenges was acquiring products and hiring contractors.
"Not only has the virus shut or slowed production in industries across the U.S., but when the CARES stimulus money was distributed several months into the year with a deadline of Dec. 31 for expenditures, there was an immediate scramble by companies, governmental entities, tribal entities, and schools to use the money without losing it," she said.
Across the country, projects are backed up, awaiting resource availability for completion. However, engineering and right-of-way acquisition has continued throughout the pandemic.
Long-term projects, such as South Muskogee Avenue and East Fourth Street and the park/trail on Mission Avenue and east of the Illinois River, are still underway.
"Other projects like the construction of the dog park, rebuilding the sidewalks on Choctaw [Street], upgrading some city lighting to LED, and repaving six streets have been delayed, but are progressing with anticipated completion in 2021," said Catron.
A silver lining from the pandemic is some projects could be used with funds reimbursed to the city. Catron said upgrades to patrol vehicles were needed for economic and safety reasons.
"Council approved using funds that were reimbursed to us to implement of a fleet management system earlier this month," said Catron. "This will allow us to replace 10 law enforcement patrol vehicles and two fire department vehicles in the next few months."
Sidewalk projects are in the works and will help pedestrians along Tahlequah's busiest roadways. Work on the trail systems and city parks can enhance tourism and quality of life. Catron said that will strengthen the economy and local businesses.
"I think we'll be surprised by the impact upgrading our street lighting will have on how safe and inviting our community feels," she said. "And, of course, there are other projects in early development stages that we hope will significantly improve life in Tahlequah."
One project that's been in the works since the 1980s is the trail expansion along Town Branch Creek.
"For many of us, this trail becomes the backbone of a system that will provide safe walking and biking to many different locations. So while it was a long time coming, it's really a beginning," said Catron.
Another element in progress is the East Fourth Street project. Catron said funding was secured and design work began during former Mayor Ken Purdy's term.
"Engineering and some right-of-way acquisition took place through the ensuing years. Our goal is to wrap up right-of-way acquisition by mid-summer. Then we can move on to bidding and scheduling work," said Catron.
The 2013 bond road projects have yet to begin, but the focus is getting the South Muskogee and North Cedar projects completed first.
"Both still have right-of-way and engineering concerns we're trying to wrap up," said Catron.
The 2013 bond projects include South Muskogee, North Cedar Avenue, North Grand Avenue, and East Allen Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.