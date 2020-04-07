Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the city skatepark is not closed, despite the presence Monday of caution tape.
Residents contacted the Daily Press Monday, April 6, and said the skatepark was taped off, and assumed that meant it was closed.
Catron said she wasn’t aware that the park had been taped off, and there hadn’t been a discussion to close it. On Tuesday morning, she said the park had indeed been taped off, but the material has since been taken down.
If the skatepark closes, Catron has said, she'll announce it – and the Daily Press will report it.
