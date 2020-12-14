Hulbert officials are slated to meet this evening to determine whether to implement disciplinary action against their chief, which could include his suspension.
A protective order filed against Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe was dismissed last week after the plaintiff said his attorney intimidated her.
Court records show a woman named Brittney Willis filed a petition for a protective order against Rowe on Dec. 3. According to records, the victim requested the emergency protective order be dismissed, and said she feared nude photographs of her would be published online.
Willis said Rowe’s attorney, Janet Bickel, had intimidated her. Bickel confirmed she represented Rowe and that she had met with Willis and the Help In Crisis advocate before the hearing. The attorney declined to comment on what she said to Willis.
Willis said she contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after Rowe threatened her. Willis claims Rowe had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said he asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the probe. The OSBI confirmed it is investigating a “Hulbert official,” but did not specify a name.
According to the Notice of Meeting, the board is to go into executive session before it can discuss or take action.
“Discussion/action regarding possible disciplinary action/suspension of Chief Rowe in [regard] to pending OSBI investigation and protective order in Cherokee County,” the notice states.
The special Hulbert Board of Trustees meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
