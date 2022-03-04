Members of NSU community honored as Centurions

Northeastern State University added 10 people to its list of Centurions on Friday, honoring individuals who have impacted the school and the surrounding community.
Life-long educators, faculty members, public servants, and alumni are among NSU's 2022 Centurions. This year's inductees include: Dr. William "Bill" Bright; Bob Ed and Jo Ellen Culver; Dr. Ebony Johnson; Dr. Debbie Landdry; Dr. Daniel Savage; Eldee Starr; Darrell Sullenger; Dr. Paul Westbrook; Richard Zellner.
NSU President Dr. Steve Turner compared them to centurions of the Roman army, which were commanders of military units made up of around 80 legionaries.
"Typically leading from the front, centurions would occupy positions at the right side of the century formation, leading and inspiring through example," he said. "They also sought to display skill and courage that may have brought them to their rank in the first place. They were well trained, well educated."
In 2009, NSU celebrated its first 100 years as a public institution by recognizing 100 individuals who made lasting contributions to the school. The institutions has since honored 227 individuals, including Friday's new slate of Centurion members.
"Simply stated, these recipients were out front type of leaders," Turner said. "They are brave, courageous, and often ahead of their time."
Bright graduated from NSU with a bachelors degree in 1943. He founded the Campus Crusade for Christ, and he authored more than 100 books, booklets, articles and videos. He received the NSU Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
Bob Ed and Jo Ellen Culver each attended NSU; Bob Ed graduated from there in 1956, while Jo Ellen attended there several years before graduating from Oklahoma State University. Bob Ed served as the District 4 Oklahoma State Representatives, was the first civil defense director for the community, and was a co-owner of Reed-Culver Funeral home. Jo Ellen, meanwhile, is a 50-year member of PEO, a philanthropic organization of women who celebrate the advancement and education of other women through scholarships, grants and loans.
A teacher at NSU after arriving in 1986, Westbrook eventually served in several administrative positions, including assistant dean of Arts and Letters and dean of the College of Liberal Arts. He helped establish the Cherokee Education degree, the only tribally specific teacher certification program in the U.S.
Johnson earned a bachelor's and master's degree from NSU, before receiving her Doctorate in Education from the University of Oklahoma. She's worked as a teacher and principal, and now serves as the chief learning officer for Tulsa Public Schools. She's also an adjunct professor in the College of Education at OU.
Another graduation of NSU, Sullenger served in the U.S. Air Force. He became a member of the NSU Foundation Board of Trustees in 1997, was a 2005 NSU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, and was named an NSU Outstanding Alumnus in 2015.
Zellner received a bachelor's degree in history education and master's degree in secondary education from NSU. He started teaching at Tahlequah Junior High School in 1974, and spent 29 years teaching.
Savage began teaching at NSU in 2005, and currently serves as a professor of political science and the chair of the Department of Geography and Political Science. He won NSU's Circle of Excellence Award for Teaching in 2012, and was the recipient of the Top Ten RiverHawk Recognition Award in 2018.
A graduate of the Cherokee Female Seminary in 1899, Starr completed over 30 years of service with the Department of the Interior, where she taught others how to perform Indian Service work. She was a member of the Seminary's faculty and administration until its transfer to the State of Oklahoma.
"Plainly stated, this year's inductees have faithfully carried forward the standards in the battles and opportunities of life. Their lives touched and improved the circumstances of countless others," Turner said.
