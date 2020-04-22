Authorities are still investigating after a man died of what appeared to be an overdose.
On April 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan responded to Oak Hill Inn and Suites shortly after 3 a.m. to assist EMS on a possible overdose.
According to the police report, Taylor Bear was inside the room with Robert Degase, who was unconscious on the floor.
"I asked Bear what had happened and she told me they had been talking, and that Degase collapsed on the floor, and she called 911 when she could not get him to wake up," Jordan said in the report.
Jordan gave the unconscious man a dose of Narcan in an attempt to awaken him, but there was no change.
EMS transported Degase to the hospital for treatment. The medical examiner contacted Jordan an hour later and said Degase had died, and it appeared to be an overdose.
Bear told officers she arrived at the room 10 minutes before Degase collapsed, and she didn't witness him take any drugs. The woman said she couldn't get Degase to respond and she called 911 after she realized he wasn't breathing.
Officers didn't find anything out of the ordinary in the room. and there were no visible signs of trauma on Degase.
According to the report, Detective Todd Carnes was contacted a few hours later by a woman who said a man called Degase and told him to come to the Oak Hill room because he had meth. The woman said Bear was with Degase at the room when the man put meth on a table and walked out of the room. She said Bear told her Degase took the drug and collapsed on floor.
The woman said Bear hid the bag the man gave Degase.
"While I was on the phone with [the woman], [the man] showed up at her house. I heard yelling and then she hung up the phone," Carnes said. "I called her back several times, but no answer."
Carnes contacted Detective Elden Graves and he and Officer Bronson McNiel made contact with the woman. She told McNiel she had a bag of possible narcotics, believed to have been taken by Degase. Officers collected the bag and placed the item into evidence.
Police Chief Nate King said the investigation is still ongoing.
