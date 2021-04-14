Several hundreds local criminal cases have now been dismissed due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction over crimes on tribal reservations. If both the defendant and the victim are Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases, and tribes over misdemeanors.
Local officials say the state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the “reservation.” State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee (Creek) nations – and perhaps more.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said he’s mostly concerned about the "victim" cases — cases wherein the victim was injured, raped, or molested.
“The murder cases really concern me, obviously – cases where the victim’s family believed the case was resolved and that they were safe from the attacker. Those cases that were manslaughter convictions are very problematic, because the federal statute of limitations is five years,” said Thorp.
He added that in many cases, the statute of limitations has already expired, and charges cannot be refilled. In these situations, the convicted individual will be released back into society.
Cherokee Nation member Denise Grass was charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 death of Elvis Dray, whose burned body was found in his back yard in Cherokee County within the reservation of the Cherokee Nation. According to online court records, the case was dismissed on Monday, April 12.
The case was passed for a later date on April 5, but Thorp said the Court of Criminal Appeals had not issued its mandate by the time the case had passed.
“There was a belief that the Court of Criminal Appeals may grant to the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation a 60-day stay, to help the Cherokee Nation continue in its preparations,” said Thorp. “The court did not grant that stay, but did allow for a rehearing in the Bosse case. The Bosse case involves the Choctaw reservation.”
The Oklahoma appeals court on March 21 vacated Shaun Bosse’s convictions and death sentences for murdering three Chickasaw Nation citizens in the boundaries of that reservation. That makes the case fall under the jurisdiction of the federal courts. A hearing is set for today in Ada.
Other cases, though, have involved crimes in Cherokee County.
Keia Marie Beaver was arrested in 2017 when she admitted to shooting Jeremy Wayne Faglie with a .22-caliber rifle at their Hulbert home. Beaver had been granted a release from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring and was to have no contact with the victim’s family or witnesses.
Saiane Studie’s 2019 first-degree murder case was tossed out. Studie was charged in the stabbing death of her stepfather when she was 15 years old. According to online court reports, charges will be filed in federal court, as Studie was taken into federal custody on April 7.
James Mounce was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the 2019 shooting death of Timothy Ragsdale. Mounce claimed he feared for his life and thought Ragsdale was going to kill him.
Jeriah Budder, who was 18 at the time he allegedly shot and killed another man, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
In an April 10 Tahlequah Daily Press Saturday Forum, readers were asked if they believed the McGirt decision would be good for Native tribes and society as a whole.
Todd Bennett said the decision strips justice from victims of crimes and will allow criminals to freely walk the streets.
“We are going to have crime victims who do not get justice because tribal courts are going to be inundated with cases they are either too busy to prosecute or don’t have the means to prosecute,” he said.
Michael Cummings said Congress needed to dissolve the reservations to ensure that tribal and federal jurisdiction is only on trust or fee restricted land.
“The tribal governments were dissolved before statehood and that should have dissolved the reservations as Congress invented,” he said. “All McGirt did was affirm that the land within the boundaries of the Creek Nation boundaries is Indian Country, as it pertains to the Major Crimes Act," he wrote. "All the state rulings relying on McGirt have affirmed that within boundaries of particular tribes is Indian Country as is pertains to the Major Criminal Act.”
