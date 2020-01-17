Most government and community offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The United Keetoowah Band offices will be closed Jan. 20. Cherokee Nation's W.W. Keeler Complex, satellite offices, and health centers will be closed Jan. 20.
The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department, as well as other Cherokee Nation emergency services, will remain open.
Tahlequah city and Cherokee County offices in Tahlequah, as well as city offices in Hulbert, will be closed. The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed.
Both the Tahlequah Public Library and Hulbert Community Library will be closed, as will the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service office and Cherokee County Election Board.
All branches of the U.S. Postal Service will be closed for the holiday, and there will be no delivery of mail.
All schools, as well as Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center, will close.
Tahlequah Solid Waste services will not be interrupted. Trash collection is on regular schedule.
