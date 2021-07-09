Most favor eliminating state grocery sales tax

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, recently filed an interim study request to examine the benefits of ending the state sales tax on groceries.
Democrats pushed for eliminating the tax during the regular legislative session this year. It was a key component of the House Democrats’ Oklahoma Focused Budget, but the session in Oklahoma City ended without its inclusion in the state budget, the process for which garnered heavy criticism from the minority party.
“Ending the grocery tax keeps money in the pocket of low and middle-income Oklahomans,” Virgin said. “We have parents who are stretching every dollar to be able to feed their children. They shouldn’t have to calculate a cut for the state in their grocery bill.”
Oklahoma is one of 13 states to still impose a tax on groceries, three of which make their citizens pay a higher rate than Oklahoma. Nearby states Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico do not charge their residents a tax. Nixing the levy could save Oklahomans more than $250 million.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said it’s too early to tell whether eliminating grocery taxes would be a smart move or not. He said he had not heard of the idea until seeing Virgin’s request for the study, and had never seen the Democratic budget proposal during the session.
“I’m all for lower taxes and less taxes, but we’ve got to fund the budget someway,” he said. “If you take money from one deal, you’ve got to make up for it somewhere else. It’s too early to say. Until we see the numbers, I wouldn’t know how to answer that.”
Although Democrats called for more transparency in the budgeting process, Virgin said the initiative has received bipartisan support from both voters and lawmakers.
“We have seen statements from Republican lawmakers that seem to support ending the grocery tax,” she said. “When our caucus put out the Oklahoma Focused Budget, we received positive feedback from constituents of all parties. It is a popular idea, but most importantly, it is good policy.”
The interim study would have to be approved by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, by July 23.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross has no problem with removing the tax, saying it could help low-income families who scrape by to get money for food.
“The sales tax does have an economic impact on low-income families, because a larger share of their income goes to groceries,” she said. “I think there are better ways to raise revenue that’s needed for public investments, other than taxing food. We could eliminate tax breaks for special interest groups, raise the tax rates for high-income households, or expand taxes on profitable corporations.”
In a recent Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers for their thoughts on cutting Oklahoma’s grocery tax. Many were in favor of the idea, but were also concerned the state would raise property taxes to compensate for the loss of revenue.
John Yeutter, retired Northeastern State University professor, said most economists agree that sales taxes are regressive in that they extract a higher portion from the poor than the rich. He said eliminating sales tax on essentials, like groceries, drugs, and utilities would mitigate some of the inequity.
“Of course, for this to be revenue neutral, an alternative revenue source would have to be identified,” he wrote. “Taxes on wealth (such as property taxes) or on income are seen as the least regressive.”
David Watts estimated it would save him about $700 a year.
“Only if you eliminate state income tax as well would I be for it,” he said. “They will just raise property tax to compensate, but it seems to help other states that have done it.”
Elizabeth Wulf wrote that paying for a sales tax doesn’t bother her, but she understands lower-income individuals might struggle with monthly purchases, and she also favors getting rid of the income tax.
“Income tax unfairly impacts middle class who historically have few benefits when compared to upper and lowers classes,” Wulf wrote. “The reduction or ending income tax would definitely help us be able to send our boys to college with less loan burden.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen, Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, did not return inquiries by press time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked what they think of a plan to eliminate the grocery tax. Of the respondents, 71.8 percent said they, “Absolutely favor”; 12.8 percent said they, “Somewhat favor”; 7.7 percent were undecided; 5.1 percent answered, “Absolutely oppose”; and 2.6 percent selected, “Somewhat oppose” eliminating the tax.
