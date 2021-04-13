Most marijuana violations stem from traffic stops

Local authorities say nearly all marijuana contacts are coming from simple traffic violations and pedestrian stops.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said those who are issued a medical marijuana card still have rules they must follow.
"Driving under the influence is probably the most common violation we see. Amount of legal possession is also an issue we deal with occasionally," said King.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the majority of their contacts that result in finding marijuana occur during traffic stops or public intoxication arrests.
Both King and Chennault said they don't have access to the information of just how many and who were issued medical marijuana cards.
"I have no way of tracking how many times a deputy finds marijuana but the suspect has a medical card," said Chennault.
On April 9, officers pulled over a vehicle for a defective taillight when they observed the driver, Frank Brackett, had an odor of marijuana. Brackett told the officer he didn't have a medical marijuana card and was arrested after other drugs were found inside the vehicle.
Another simple traffic violation led officers finding marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, and syringes during an April 6 traffic stop.
Often times, these traffic stops that lead to a simple marijuana offense involve individuals who do not have a medical marijuana card either on their person, or issued to them.
Deputy Kile Turley pulled over a vehicle on April 7 after he could see the driver cross the shoulder line several times. The driver, Johnny Lee Hothouse III, provided the deputy with his medical marijuana card. However, he was transported to jail for driving while under the influence.
According to the city of Tahlequah fine schedule, it is a $400 fine for anyone charged with possession of marijuana, and a $240 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
