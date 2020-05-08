An area man is in stable condition after he crashed while trying to avoid two deer May 7.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Raymond Hood, 27, was driving a 2014 Suzuki GsX-R motorcycle on Stick Ross Mountain Road when a deer ran across the road.
Hood's bike left 42 feet of tire marks before it veered off on the right side of the road. The motorcycle struck a barbed-wire fence and several posts.
Hood was transported by First Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
According to the report, Hood's condition was apparently normal at the time of the crash and animal in the roadway was the cause.
