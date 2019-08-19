Two people were airlifted to Tulsa after driver lost control of a race-ready motorcycle and struck a tree.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Maxwell Gregory, 28, of Locust Grove, was driving a 2014 Kawasaki KX85 on Aug. 17, approximately four miles south of Locust Grove.

The reports said Gregory was driving north through a yard when he lost control and struck a tree. He and a 4-year-old passenger were airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition. According to the report, weather at the time of the accident clear and no helmets were used.

