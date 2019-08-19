Two people were airlifted to Tulsa after driver lost control of a race-ready motorcycle and struck a tree.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Maxwell Gregory, 28, of Locust Grove, was driving a 2014 Kawasaki KX85 on Aug. 17, approximately four miles south of Locust Grove.
The reports said Gregory was driving north through a yard when he lost control and struck a tree. He and a 4-year-old passenger were airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition. According to the report, weather at the time of the accident clear and no helmets were used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.