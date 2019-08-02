A man is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle when he fled from law enforcement officers.
On Aug. 1, David Lynn Howard, of Hulbert, was trying to elude Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Wall, six miles south of Locust Grove, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He was ejected from his 2008 Honda Shadow motorcyle and struck an embankment.
According to the OHP report, Howard was drunk, and weather at the time was clear. He was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head, trunk external and trunk internal injuries.
Howard was not wearing a helmet.
