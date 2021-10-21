Muzzleloader season to begin Saturday

It’s that time of year for people to get their gear ready and make sure they have their license for the upcoming hunting seasons in Oklahoma.
Over the next several weeks, Oklahoma sportsmen have an opportunity to collect on Oklahoma’s outdoor bounty. Muzzleloader season begins Saturday, Oct. 23, and runs through Oct. 31; deer gun season this year is Nov. 20 through Dec. 5; and holiday antlerless season is Dec. 18 through Dec. 31.
According to Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood, muzzleloader hunters can harvest two anterless deer and one antlered deer.
“For the season, the combined limit is six deer, of which no more than two can be antlered,” Youngblood said. “So someone could harvest six deer with archery, or they could harvest a couple with rifle or a couple with muzzleloader, but the combined limit is six.”
Youngblood said the legal shooting hours for deer is 30 minutes before official daylight and 30 minutes after sunset.
The bear muzzleloader season is already underway, and will last through Oct. 31. For turkey hunters, the archery season will run through Jan. 15, 2022; and fall gun, Oct. 30 through Nov. 19. The current dove season will last through Oct. 31, before returning again for Dec. 1-29. Duck hunting will last until Jan. 15, 2022. White-fronted geese season is Nov. 6 through Nov. 28, and Dec. 4 through Feb. 6; dark geese, Nov. 6 through Nov. 28, and Dec. 4 through Feb. 13; and light-geese, Nov. 6 through Nov. 28, and Dec. 4 though Feb. 13.
For safety purposes, hunters should remember to wear the minimum amount of hunter orange clothing during any open big-game firearms season, except those hunting waterfowl, crane, crow, dove or furbearers at night.
“They have to have the reflective orange, and they have to have two garments – one on the head and one above the waist. It’s the law,” said Youngblood.
The areas around Cherokee County for people to hunt include the Cherokee Wildlife Management Area, the Cookson Wildlife Management Area, and the Sparrow Hawk Wildlife Management Area. At each location, hunters are likely to find deer, turkey, quail, rabbit, squirrel, furbearers and dove.
Youngblood reminded hunters to make sure they have a proper hunting license and tags before harvesting an animal. All hunters are required to immediately attach a field tag to a deer, elk, antelope, turkey or bear they harvest.
For more information on Oklahoma hunting seasons, visit wildlifedepartment.com.
