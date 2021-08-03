In cases of an emergency, an app is available that’s being described as "better to have and not need, than to need and not have."
The Vital ICE app is available to download for iPhones and Android to assist first responders by providing them patient medical information in the event someone is unable to communicate. It allows funeral homes to partner with EMS personnel to help save lives rather than have to celebrate them later on, after they've passed.
David Dick, owner of Green Country Funeral Homes, signed up for Vital ICE to help the community stay safe in case of health emergencies.
“Heaven forbid you cannot communicate, this app can be accessed by first responders to find out things they may need to know, like if you have a heart condition, who your doctor is, who your primary contacts are,” Dick said. “We think it’s an important app to help our community stay safe. We hope nobody ever has to use it, but we ever do need it, someone can access it and help people out.”
Vital ICE asks users basic questions about health conditions, blood type, medical history, emergency contacts, allergies, and more. People can add their insurance cards, set reminders to take medication or visit a physician, and receive first aid advice for a variety of emergency situations. It will also provide EMS and fire departments with codes to access the cellular device.
“I just thought it was a great idea for our community,” Dick said. “Lord knows we’ve got enough people here who are sick with all kinds of different personal aliments – incapacitated folks, as well as folks who have unfortunate accidents.”
The app can back up the user’s data so information does not have to be re-entered after phone upgrades. It will send push notifications from EMS personnel for important emergency instructions when needed. Dependent information can also be listed to provide responders with additional family information.
To participate, users will be asked to enter the Green Country Funeral Home’s code: 0533. For more information about Vital ICE and other public safety programs, visit vitalboards.com.
