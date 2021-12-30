NEW YEAR INTENTIONS: Area residents share resolutions, favorite holiday memories

Inspiration for embracing a New Year is as individual as how people celebrate it. Many will count down to midnight Friday night, New Year's Eve, and on Jan. 1 enjoy traditions old and new.
Making resolutions is not something many reported they do, as keeping them is too much of a challenge. Health and self-improvement are often what people hope to change. Some recall finding love, some look for Bigfoot, while others hike mountain tops to view the dawning of a new year with great perspective on the world.
For some, it's a day of love.
The best New Year's Day for Neicey Finch was in 1998.
"It was my first date with my husband, Joel Finch. We celebrate every year and drink from the beautiful hand painted champagne glasses given to us by our dear friend, Kory. Our favorite New Year, now 24 years," said Finch.
Newspapers and local businesses once gave prizes to the first baby born in the New Year.
Sharon Kay Radford would have missed the awards, because New Year's Eve is also a celebration of the birth of her one and only son into a family of mostly daughters and granddaughters.
"Mom and Dad had six girls and one boy, and it had been about 10 years since my second nephew's birth. Then just five days after my son was born, my sister gave birth to mom's fourth, and last, grandson in the same hospital. Needless to say, there was a lot of celebrating going on that January," said Radford.
Seeking inspiration, peace and perspective is what motivates Brenda Bradford, who is going to get up early, hike to the top of the mountain with someone she cares about, and watch the sun break across the horizon.
"Sitting in the silence, celebrating being alive, gratitude for living, love, health and the hope and the possibilities of a brand new year," Bradford said.
Geri Gilstrap celebrates the tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year's Day, as does Mechele Cruz.
"New Year's Eve usually consists of a relaxing evening at home watching New Year's Rockin' Eve until we watch the ball drop at midnight. New Year's Day is spent with family, having the traditional meal of black-eyed peas," said Cruz.
Giving back, Chandra Hudson will be working at a women's shelter on New Year's eve.
"I work at the shelter called, 'Linda's House,' in Tahlequah. And I take calls on Christmas Eve and Day so other staff can spend time with their children. Mine are grown," Hudson said.
She also does not make resolutions.
"I always break them," said Hudson.
For past New Year's, Regina McLemore resolved to get her weight under control and would confidently rejoin Weight Watchers.
"It actually worked several times. COVID has put a damper on my plans this year. No more Weight Watchers meetings," McLemore said.
"I suppose I can follow the Weight Watchers app, but I don't think it will be the same. Like Streisand sang, I am one of those, 'People who need people.' And COVID has taken that, and a lot of other things, away from me."
Brett Fitzgerald also recommends eating black-eyed peas this year.
"I'm not a fan, but they're guaranteed to bring a good year. I cook them in a crockpot. They're better the second day," Fitzgerald said.
He and wife Brenda will spend this New Year's in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Favorite memories of the holiday are playing music, which the drummer has often done with the Three F's, made up of Carl Farinelli, John Fite, and now Joe Mack.
"In 1999, playing with Kelly Tuttle and Eddie Linhart at the Galley, in Cookson for a Y2K party," Fitzgerald said.
When Steve Cypert was younger, he'd often watch Dick Clark ring in the New Year.
"I've never been a partier, due somewhat to the dark days of living at home with a WWII damaged parent whose own 'partying' often preceded emotional tirades. So I'd watch the TV specials and wonder what the hoopla was about. I'd sometimes contemplate growing older; wonder if New Year's resolutions mattered. If they did matter, why didn't people just stop with the bad behavior in the first place," said Cypert.
He's always been a night owl.
"Being up at midnight wasn't anything out of the ordinary. As a matter of fact, I'd been known to write some of the best self-pitying guitar ballads known to man on some of those nights. After I finally married, the biggest change for me was actually having to go to bed at a decent hour. I'm retired now and I like to sleep with the TV on and she likes to sleep with it off, so we've gravitated to separate sleeping rooms. We have the house to ourselves so why not?" he said.
It's all about Bigfoot for D.W. Lee, who plays New Year's by ear. His favorite memory revolves around checking on a Bigfoot site.
"We had a bait station set up near Nicut about four miles in the woods that had an access road to it. We had hung a closed jar of peanut butter from some twine about eight feet high, and it had been about a month since we checked it. So one night on New Year's Eve, we had my sister and brother-in-law with us from Texas and since we were nearby, we went to check on it," he said.
His wife and sister stayed in the car.
"My brother-in-law and I went across this small creek to check on it. He was standing on my right side while the vehicle was to our left, when my sister jumped out of the vehicle and shined my mag light directly to our front screaming, 'there it is, oh no, it's coming for you,'" he said.
Before Lee could turn to tell his brother-in-law to just be still until he could see what she was talking about, he "felt this whoosh behind me, and my brother-in-law was gone. He was already back in the vehicle, didn't even break a ripple on the small creek as he flew over it."
"And then my sister and wife started laughing as he was in the vehicle trying to catch his breath. Point being made, don't take a city boy out into the woods and scare him like that. My sister thought it would be funny to scare us, but she only scared her husband. It's my favorite memory about New Year's Eve/Day," said Lee.
