Pride is evident at Tahlequah High School this week, as students are making memories during 2019 homecoming that could last a lifetime.
Not only does high school provide people with an education, but it allows students in their formative years to develop their own ideals about the world and find a niche in which they can sink into. For some folks, athletics receive the center of their attention, but for others, groups like the Orange Express marching band, choir, yearbook staff, dance team, and more is where they found a home.
"I've lived in Tahlequah and been in the Tahlequah school system for forever," said Isaac Monks, STUCO president elect. "Even though it's a pretty big school, you get to know everyone pretty well and you find your group of people you really enjoy. And events like homecoming brings everyone together."
Thursday, students wore their school colors as they walked the halls of THS, which were decorated for the occasion. In one portion of the building, STUCO created a yellow-bricked road on the wall to go with this year's theme: "There's no place like homecoming."
There appears to be a sequence in which students take joy in homecoming week. According to students, THS's freshmen class is eager to experience its first homecoming. They're also eager to help the student council organize this year's festivities.
"They're so ready to help out and it's so exciting to see, because of the energy they bring," said Morgan Pack, of THS STUCO. "In the past, not many people were really involved in student council, but with their freshmen class coming up, they seem really excited to get involved."
While the freshman help out with all of STUCO's responsibilities, such as decorating for the homecoming dance, coordinating the music, decorating the football field and more, other students wait for the week's big events to kick off. Some students are more excited than others, as participation and excitement among sophomores and juniors during homecoming reportedly dips.
Pack said she thinks by the time students reach their sophomore and junior years, the number of responsibilities they've acquired might put a damper on their willingness to participate in homecoming functions or STUCO initiatives.
"I think it's really cool to see the progression," said Laura Newton, STUCO treasurer. "Freshman year, we're all excited; sophomore year, it dies down a little bit and it's not as exciting as it was brand new; then junior year, you kind of build that excitement up just a little bit more."
By the time students reach their senior year, they are "just out-of-their-minds excited to be a Tiger," said Newton.
For many students, homecoming week during their senior year brings a culmination of feelings.
"You're coming to the end of your rope in high school and you're kind of coming to a realization that you're a Tiger and that you've made it," said Monks. "You just feel so much excitement."
The pride doesn't dissolve after graduation, however. Homecoming gives students of the present a chance to celebrate their school and their time at Tahlequah High School, but students of past can join in the reminiscing.
Charlotte Lowery was in the class of 2005 and her "most memorable moments were participating in all the festivities of homecoming, whether it be homecoming parade, football games, or just hanging out with friends."
Tina Feamster graduated in 1985, and said she enjoyed "most everything" about her time at THS.
"The parade, football games, friendships, choir, teaching staff," said Feamster. "Tahlequah truly is a special place. I love Cherokee County and the people there. I was awkward and had terrible self-esteem at the time and admittedly observed more than I engaged. I sure wish I could go back and live that time of my life with the mindset I have now. I'm sure I would have enjoyed it even more."
The homecoming dance can often be the most memorable of events for people. Casey Gibson remembers busting moves at his homecoming.
"I enjoyed the dance after homecoming," he said. "Won the dance contest a couple of times - me all poppin' and lockin'."
Folks can continue to show their Tiger pride, as the THS Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Muskogee Avenue in Tahlequah Friday. The THS football game will kickoff Friday at 7 p.m., at Doc Wadley Stadium.
