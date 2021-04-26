NSU pool back open after intruders shatter glass

The pool at Northeastern State University’s Fitness Center, also know as The Fit, is back open after a break-in last month.
Regular swimmers and water aerobics class members discovered the pool closed in late March due to unexpected maintenance. Following a break-in that shattered a back set of doors, NSU had to close the pool after it found broken glass on the pool deck and in the pool itself, said Arron Edwards, director of the NSU Fitness Center.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we also drained and cleaned the pool to inspect it for potential shards,” he said. “Fortunately, only a small amount of glass was found in and removed from the pool. NSU took the opportunity to evaluate the pool for general maintenance during that time as well.”
Some of the lifeguards suggested there may be video of the culprits.
The Fit’s pool is back open to normal hours, so swimmers can resume their routines Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Edwards said the Center has been following NSU’s COVID-19 policies and has had no issue with overcrowding, although the busiest times are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
“While masks are required on campus, there are exceptions to include when working out, swimming in the pool, or transitioning in and out of the pool,” he said. “We expect the NSU community and our guests to maintain social distancing and return to mask-wearing as quickly as possible following exercise and transitioning out of the pool.”
The Fitness Center is also looking for certified lifeguards. Part-time positions are available for the summer and fall. Applicants do not have to be students. Those interested can visit https://nsuok.csod.com or search the NSU website for a job application.
For more information about NSU’s Fitness Center, call 918-444-3980.
