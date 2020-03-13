Northeastern State University has opted to temporarily move all its classes online as a preventive measure to combat COVID-19.
NSU President Dr. Steve Turner addressed students, faculty, and staff in a letter Friday morning.
“Information regarding COVID-19 is coming in at a rapid pace, and institutions across Oklahoma are working hard to examine and re-examine the appropriate plan of action for the reality of the situation we face,” Turner said.
The following measures were implemented immediately: all courses will be moved online from March 23 to April 5; any student or employee traveling out of state during spring break must inform the school by completing a travel form; and travelers may have to complete additional screening before returning to campus after spring break.
Turner said all NSU campuses will reopen Monday, March 23, and computer labs will be available to student use. Student housing, food service, and NSU libraries will remain open after spring break. The fitness center is also expected to open, but on a limited basis.
“All non-essential, out-of-state student, faculty or staff travel is suspended. Only ‘essential’ out-of-state travel on behalf of NSU will be considered for approval by your respective vice president or president. There will be heightened scrutiny in the approval process of any out-of-state travel until further notice,” Turner said.
Turner said NSU intends to return classes to the previous format of delivery on April 6, and will adjust accordingly if necessary.
