Some local law enforcement officials are reporting a decrease in official domestic violence complaints during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others, plus those who advocate for victims, say they have seen an increase in actual cases.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Administrative Assistant/Investigator Kathy Young said their office reported the exact same number of domestic violence cases between March 2019 and March 2020, and between March 2020 and March 2021.
“It seems like we’ve had a lot more [during the pandemic], but I see where we had 168 charges in that first timeframe, and the same number in that second timeframe,” said Young. “
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department saw a decrease in physical domestics, but an increase in verbal domestics.
“From March 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020, we had 120 domestic calls, and from March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2021, we had 125 domestic calls,” said King. “Physical domestics were down 8 percent while verbal domestics were up 22 percent.”
District Attorney Jack Thorp said his office filed over 1,200 charges that were domestic in nature in Cherokee County: 657 between March 2019 and March 2020, and 575 between March 2020 and March 2021.
“I do think that the pandemic has taken a toll on family relationships. However, I don’t see that reflected in the number of reported instances,” said Thorp.
Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, said not all domestic violence or sexual assault cases are reported to authorities.
“Oftentimes, victims do not want to report to police or are just not ready to report,” said Kuester.
Some experts say that with people quarantining together, they may hesitate even more than usual to file reports.
Kuester said calls for help were rare during the beginning of the pandemic.
“After the shelter-in-place was released, calls took off once again, [and] since Jan. 1, 2020, we have seen our service numbers skyrocket,” said Kuester.
On Jan. 30, Phillip Ross killed his girlfriend, Anastacia “Staci” Smith, and their two children before killing himself in their Sand Springs home. Three days later on Feb. 2, authorities responded to a house in Muskogee after Jarron Deajon Pridgeon shot and killed five children and his 24-year-old brother.
Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman, said the suspect and victims lived together in the home. The children’s mother was seriously wounded but survived the shooting, along with three other uninjured children.
Sand Springs authorities were called to a second murder-suicide on Feb. 9 that left two teenage girls and their father dead. The father reportedly called his wife at work and threatened to kill their daughters and himself.
Sand Springs Police Chief and City Manager Mike Carter issued a statement on Facebook after the murder and offered help to those in need.
“I ask that if you are in a situation in which you feel hopeless, angry, or out of control, please call us and let us help you,” Carter said. “If you live with someone who needs help, or you need to leave to get to a safe place, please call us and let us help.”
Get help
Cherokee County residents who need help with domestic violence or sexual assault are urged to call the HIC hotline at 1-800-300-5321. They can also call the Tahlequah HIC agency at 918-456-0673, or stop by at 205 N. College Ave.
