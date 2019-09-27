Those driving around Tahlequah the past few days may have noticed black cables across some roads. Those were actually rubber hoses attached to devices to count the traffic.
"It's air activated and it shoots air into a counter on the end of it," said Michael Smith with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Field Data Collection office. "It measures the total volume over a 24-hour period. We don't classify if it's a truck, or car, or semi."
The counter is then hooked up to a cellular device and the information is uploaded to a server.
Smith said ODOT wasn't in Tahlequah this week for a specific reason.
"We divide the 77 counties of Oklahoma into a three-year rotation. We do all of the highways, the county roads, and any city with a population over 5,000," said Smith. "We do all main arterial roads."
About 90 sites in the city of Tahlequah were done this week.
"It's nothing out of the ordinary," he said. "We have already done the county and highways."
The data goes into the Traffic Management division so the daily traffic figures for the area can be averaged."
These figures are often used by businesses or real estate agents searching for a location to build on.
Those entities can either contact ODOT or view the data on its website.
"It helps out the city for planning, ODOT for the highways, and county commissioners," said Smith.
