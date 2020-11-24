Officers advise on how to stop 'porch pirates'

Law enforcement officials say simple steps can prevent area residents from becoming victims of theft during the holiday season.
Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief Steve Garner said theft during the holidays can be avoidable if people are smart while shopping.
"The obvious thing to do is, don't put them [merchandise] in plain view sight," Garner said. "Take that short amount of time to put them in your trunk and activate your security system on your vehicle."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he has to say it every year, but he strongly advises people from setting up their Christmas trees in front of a window.
"Lock your doors, don't leave the garage door up, and if you're going to be gone for a couple of days, let a neighbor know," Chennault said.
While Garner and Chennault agree there aren't a lot of cases of "porch pirates" around here, there are several ways to keep delivered packages safe.
"Most everybody now is getting the Ring Doorbell, and I highly encourage that. If you're going to be gone, tell your trusted neighbors no one is supposed to be there or that you're expecting a package to be delivered," Garner said.
An extra step online shoppers can take is having packages delivered to their places of work instead of their homes.
"If you're one of those people who online shops a lot, have a safe drop box or leave instructions for your delivery driver where to put it," Garner said. "Again, if you have a neighbor who is retired or home a lot of the time and you're expecting an important package, let them know to give you a call if they see UPS or FedEx come by."
Garner said it only takes a thief seconds to get onto a property, snatch up a package, and walk or drive away.
"Normally when you order something, you get a tracking number. You get an idea of when your package is going to be delivered and you need to make arrangements," Garner said. "Even if you have to take a 10-minute break from work, come home and put the package inside or lock it up."
Chennault warned those who are traveling for the holidays that posting plans on social media is just an invitation for thieves.
"I know people who aren't even 15 minutes out of the house to go on vacation, and they're already posting it on Facebook," Chennault said. "Keep that off Facebook until you get back home, and don't post photos of an expensive gift you received. You're just inviting burglars to your house with that."
Garner said if area residents are away during the holidays and would like extra patrols of their homes, they can fill out a form at cityoftahlequah.com. That form is sent to patrolling officers, who will monitor the property periodically.
"All of the information needs to be completely filled out so in case something happens, we can contact you, but we will regularly go by those residences," he said. "If the form isn't online, you can always call dispatch and request the extra patrol during that time period."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.