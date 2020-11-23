Officers step up patrols for Thanksgiving

Law enforcement officials are gearing up for the holiday season by ordering extra patrols and reminding the public to be smart when behind the wheel.
The stepped-up patrols are aimed at keeping area roads safe. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christy Yokley said there were 760 crashes across the state of Oklahoma over the holidays last year. Five of those were fatal and 63 involved drugs and/or alcohol.
“Thanksgiving eve is the biggest drinking day of the year. We want everyone to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving,” Yokley said.
Local law enforcement officers say they see an uptick in domestic violence calls more than anything during the holiday.
“We’ll have more deputies out on Thanksgiving than we normally do because every once and a while, we see a rise in domestic violence-type calls,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. “It's usually during the day when people are together, so we try to schedule heavy on Thanksgiving.”
Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief Steve Garner echoed Chennault's comments and agreed domestic violence surges when families get together.
“We see an increase in domestic and it is because, for the most part, family members gather again,” Garner said. “Who knows this year, but if they stay together for a couple of days and tensions get a little high, we see an increase in domestic violence.”
As far as traffic within the city limits, Garner expects it to be relatively light, but officers emphasize patrols in the shopping areas.
“Usually on Thanksgiving, it’s quiet until everyone goes out shopping. Now we anticipate that’s not going to be the case this year because of COVID,” Garner said. “The Black Friday deals – I don’t know how that’s going to work, so we don’t anticipate the crowds as in years past.”
Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding large family gatherings during Thanksgiving, Garner said that's not something they will enforce.
“We are not going to go to houses and check the number of people,” Garner said. “We’ve got more important things to do, taking care of the community as a whole.”
Data indicate the highest number of crashes occur the day before Thanksgiving, just after work hours.
“In the past, there’s been an increase of traffic, but I don’t know about this year, if people will be doing a lot of traveling,” Chennault said. “But that doesn’t mean we won’t be out patrolling and making sure everyone is being smart and safe.”
You can help
If you see someone driving whom you suspect is impaired, call *55 or 911.
