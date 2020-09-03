Officers to beef up patrols for holiday weekend

Authorities are urging lake and river goers to be safe on the water and the road during the holiday weekend.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 469 crashes during the 2019 Labor Day holiday. Fifty-five were alcohol- or drug-related.
"This means nearly 12 percent of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver," OHSO said.
"Fatalities on Oklahoma roads over the Labor Day holiday decreased by one from the 2018 Labor Day period."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on patrol.
"We're going to have as many deputies out as possible, including investigators and administrators," Chennault said. "Derrick Grant, James Brown and I are all going to work a shift. Richard Berry and Brad Baker will also be out."
Corps units will be out on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller as well.
"We don't do a whole lot on the river, north of the bridge, because the Grand River Dam Authority takes care of that," Chennault said. "But everything south of the bridge to the lake -- all those parts that are the Corps of Engineers parks, and we patrol that."
GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty said they are urging people to wear life jackets.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning has been the cause of three-quarters of all boating fatalities. Among those, 85 percent of the victims weren't wearing a life jacket.
"Labor Day weekend is always an active time on the lakes and rivers, and we encourage the public to come out and have a great time," said Alberty. "However, that great time always starts with wearing your life jacket, using common sense on the water and always boating and floating safe, smart and sober."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers will operate as they have every weekend.
"Same as always with patrolling the streets, neighborhoods, walking trails, etc.," King said. "We aren't allowing public ridealongs due to COVID-19."
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging families to visit the lakes, rivers, and streams.
"While recreating at these natural water bodies, DEQ reminds you to follow some simple tips to help keep you and your family safe while swimming, boating, canoeing, or enjoying other water activities," DEQ said. "Natural bodies of water, especially warm and stagnant water, can contain organisms that may cause illness."
DEQ asks that people avoid areas where there are stagnant water, floating debris, scum, or dead fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.