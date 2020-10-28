Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker is encouraging the public to take extra precautions this year for Halloween activities - especially trick-or-treating.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say traditional Halloween fun can mean a high risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus.
"These lower-risk activities can be safe alternatives: carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them; having a virtual Halloween costume contest; hosting a Halloween movie night with people you live with; or decorating your house, apartment, or living space," the CDC said.
According to the CDC, moderate-risk activities are participating in one-way trick-or-treating; attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and social distancing is encouraged; or visiting a pumpkin patch where hand sanitizer is used and masks are worn.
Baker said children should be watched when there is a bonfire, especially if they are wearing costumes. Some costumes are made with nylon and plastics that could catch fire if the child passes near a candle or flame.
Whether it's a fall-scented candle or one in a jack-o'-lantern, those need to be placed in areas that aren't near something that can ignite and cause a fire.
"Make sure if you're going to have candles and paper bags or different things, just be mindful of that," Baker said. "It looks like we had a good dose of rain, so we should have no trouble with dryness with bonfires."
Baker said his department advises parents to have children wear costumes that are reflective so emergency vehicles can see them, or even put a flashlight in their trick-or-treating pumpkins or buckets.
Another safety measure revolves around traffic during trick-or-treating. Oakwood Drive and Southridge Road are two popular neighborhoods that bring in thousands of trick-or-treaters each year. Being mindful of others and parking in the areas that won't block traffic are advised.
Tahlequah City Councilors Stephen Highers and Dower Combs asked that road barricades for entrances of Southridge Road and Oakwood Drive be put up on Halloween. The barricades will be at the intersection of Lakes Drive and Highland Drive, Birch Lane and Southridge Road on Halloween. The Lakes HOA would like the city to bring the barricades, and then residents would put them out at 5 p.m., and take them down at 10 p.m.
The other barricades will be at the intersection of Bridge Lane and Cedar Avenue, South Harrison Avenue and East Ross Street, Oakwood Drive and East Ross Street on Halloween, from 5 to 10 p.m.
"This has been going on for two or three years, and it's primarily for the safety of the children, the people walking, and the congestion it causes," Combs said.
"It would also eliminate [problems] if emergency vehicles would need to get in; there wouldn't be any congestion."
Due to COVID-19, the Cherokee County Courthouse and City Hall will hand out candy bags outside the building between 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Baker reminds those who are driving on Halloween night not to park in front of TFD Station 2 in Southridge. Typically, firefighters at Station 2 will hand out candy, and Baker said they will abide by the city's ordinance related to COVID-19.
"This year, due to COVID-19, we will adhere to the city's policy where we will not be giving candy out at Station 2. We're just going to be doing it in conjunction with City Hall on Friday, Oct. 30," Baker said.
Halloween is an eventful night for all ages, and accidents do happen. It's important for there to be access to police, fire, and EMS vehicles, officials said.
Officials said trick-or-treating usually starts around 6 or 6:30 p.m. Police Chief Nate King said midnight is the curfew on Saturday, Oct. 31, although ordinances don't establish a specific time for trick-or-treating.
Etiquette suggests trick-or-treaters should not approach houses that have their porch lights off. Officials recommend children wear cloth masks with their costumes, and those handing out treats to children should wear masks as well. Some homeowners have suggested they'll be handing out sanitizer packets with candy.
