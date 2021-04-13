Officials are encouraging residents to practice safety measures despite there being a lower number of COVID-19 cases and no mask mandate.
The citywide mask mandate expired March 31 and Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said individuals are still required to don a mask at City Hall.
"Yes, we are still asking individuals to wear masks when in City Hall," said Catron. "Not everyone has chosen to have the vaccine who work there, and we still need to protect others."
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said officials with the Economy Recovery Task Force committee are still encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"We know the mandate did roll-off and we're still seeing people in the community wearing masks and maybe not as much," said Ratliff.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been 2,128,826 total doses administered. As of April 7, Cherokee County was listed has having a total of 5,565 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases were active, and 5,286 had recovered.
"As far as our overall population in Cherokee County, I feel like we have a much larger saturation of folks who have been vaccinated. I think that really helps us [lift restrictions] safely a little bit sooner than other communities might be able to do," said Ratliff.
As of Monday, April 12, OSDH advised there had been 204 new cases of the virus recorded in Oklahoma. The state's total cases is 443,773 with 11,865 of those being active cases. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 536.
Catron said she had no reason to doubt local health care officials about the current number of new cases.
"From what I am reading and hearing, many of our older residents have gotten vaccinated," said Catron. "While the virus is still with us, the younger folks who are not vaccinated tend not to get quite as ill. That would mean there would be fewer individuals going to urgent care and the hospital for their covid symptoms."
During an April 5 City Council meeting, Northeastern Health System President and CEO Brian Woodliff told the board NHS had 25 days with no COVID-19 patients.
"That's really good news and that means a lot," he said. "We've come a long way from that first COVID patient that came and passed. He passed doing God's work and he was a pastor that went into nursing homes, hospitals and made visits during the month of January and February last year to his demise."
Ray Hammons, city compliance coordinator, said if businesses choose to have the mask requirement in place, customers will be required to wear them.
"I haven't heard from any businesses asking whether they may mandate, as we have been clear that any private business may determine their own requirements," said Catron.
While masks are required at City Hall, they are not required on all city property.
"Many locations are either out doors or allow enough space for good distancing from others. While we no longer mandate the use of masks, we do continue to ask individuals to exercise caution and to be considerate of others," said Catron.
As of March 19, Cherokee Nation reported a total of 14,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
What's next
The next ERTF meeting is Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
