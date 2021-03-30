Tahlequah solid waste officials said the issue of illegal dumping and improper use of dumpsters are what they are seeing more of nowadays.
According to the City Ordinance, it is unlawful for a person to dispose of trash into a container belonging to another person or entity.
“It shall also be unlawful for any persons to place loose solid waste on public property, or the property belonging to another person of entity,” the Ordinance states.
Superintendent Chris Armstrong said there are more illegal dumping issues at apartment complexes rather than at commercial businesses.
“We’re dealing with a lot of illegal dumping, a lot of move outs, a lot of discarded refuge that people don’t know how to get rid of,” said Armstrong. “When they load up a dumpster with furniture, it takes up room inside that dumpster. When people start trying to get rid of it and it won’t fit in a box, they’ll just put it on the ground and we pick it up.”
Armstrong said they are working toward getting bigger dumpsters to facilitate the bulk of household items such as furniture.
“What’s going to happen is, [when] the bigger dumpster we put out, we’ll have the bigger items – household items – going to be put in there,” he said. “That’s the majority of issues we’re getting; these apartment complexes and commercial businesses that have a high volume of cardboard or anything. They get illegally dumped on or they’re putting bigger items that’s not supposed to be in there.”
Registration and billing for solid waste services is provided by Tahlequah Public Works Authority. When there’s been illegal dumping or the improper use of a dumpster at an apartment complex, Armstrong said it’s the apartment complex that’s fined.
“This particular apartment complex had a laundry room that has a meter, so that’s where I would charge that account to because they’re the property owners. They’re solely responsible for that disposed trash on their property,” he said.
Tahlequah residents pay $16.50 a month for trash services, while commercial customers pay $20.50 a month, and dumpsters range from $35 to $80 a month.
The $16.50-monthly rate includes the first five bags before additional fees are added onto bills. Armstrong said it’s $1 per bag after the first five bags.
“The proper way is to call me first of the week and give me your TPWA account number. Say they have 32 bags, so we will figure out the additional costs after those first five bags, and it will be $27 added on your bill on top of the $16.50 monthly rate,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong said he’s discussed going to Code Enforcement School in order for him to be able to fine those who are violating the Ordinance.
“I can’t serve the city and follow those who are dumping illegally around to make sure they won’t dump at a business. I owe the community more than that and I have a job to do,” said Armstrong. “I’ll drive around on Sundays when I’m off work and see someone dumping illegally and I run them off, and I can’t do anything because I don’t have that enforcement.”
Those who are caught illegally dumping are ticketed with a $200 fine. Armstrong said to report illegal dumping, call the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801.
