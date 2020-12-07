Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have confirmed a Hulbert town official is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.
Brook Arbeitman, OSBI public information officer, said agents are actively investigating the alleged incident, but declined to release the name of the official.
"There's been no arrest or anything at the point in time, so I'm not going to release who the investigation is into, until the point an arrest is made," Arbeitman said. "It is still open, and I know we've been present around [Hulbert]."
While the OSBI has declined to identify the name of the individual, court records show a woman named Brittney Willis filed a petition for a protective order against Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe on Dec. 3. The Daily Press obtained the petition filed against Rowe, and it claims he committed acts against Willis.
Willis says in the document that she contacted the chief of police in Hulbert because she was having problems with an ex. She says the incident began when she accompanied him to his home and had an alcoholic drink.
According to online court reports, the protective order hearing is slated for Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.