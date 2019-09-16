By Keri Thornton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was summoned after an officer fired more than a dozen shots through his windshield at a vehicle whose driver was trying to elude capture.
On Aug. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Bowling initiated a traffic stop near State Highway 82 and Woodward Road, north of Tahlequah. As he turned on his emergency lights, a blue Dodge pickup truck sped away.
The driver, Tyler Atchley, drove through a field and onto to S.H. 82A, and then, Cherokee Nation Deputy Marshal John C. Wofford joined the pursuit. Atchley tried to run a vehicle off the road, passed three vehicles in a no-passing zone, and tried to ram Bowling's unit. After he almost hit another vehicle head-on, he put his truck in reverse and tried to ram Bowling a second time.
Bowling said he believed he saw Atchley wielding a handgun inside the cab of the truck, so he fired 12-13 shots through his own windshield. Two of his bullets struck the windshield of the other vehicle.
Atchley and his passenger, Kaylynn Sharp, were arrested and taken to the detention center. Undersheriff Jason Chennault requested a probe from OSBI with the officer-involved shooting, and that is still ongoing.
Chennault confirmed Atchley did not have a handgun at the time of the pursuit.
