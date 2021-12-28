More than a third of annual federal tax revenue is generated by payroll taxes, which come from the wages, salaries and tips paid to employees throughout the country. It’s one of the reasons why workers’ take-home pay is different from their salary.
Although employers are required to withhold both payroll and income taxes, the two are different.
“Your payroll taxes are going for Social Security and Medicare,” Dr. John Yeutter, CPA and former professor at Northeastern State University. “Your federal income taxes are advanced payments against this year’s income tax liability.”
Only employees are subject to income taxes. Social Security and Medicare taxes are paid for equally by both employees and employers through payroll taxes. The current tax rate for Social Security is 6.2 percent for employers and 6.2 percent for employees, for a total of 12.4 percent. Meanwhile, the rate for Medicare is 1.45 percent for both employers and employees, totaling 2.9 percent.
Only so much of a person’s wages are subject to the Social Security tax.
“There’s not a ceiling on Medicare [taxes], but there is a ceiling on Social Security taxes. There’s also a ceiling on Social Security benefits, which is why there’s a ceiling on Social Security taxes. So if somebody pays in the maximum every year, they’re going to get the maximum Social Security benefit,” Yeutter said.
The wage base limit on Social Security taxes for earning in 2021 is $142,800. The Social Security Administration recently announced the wage base limit will increase to $147,000 for 2022, so wages above this will not be subject to the tax. The increase is based on growth in average wages.
While there’s no limit on Medicare taxes, those who make a certain amount are subject to additional Medicare taxes.
“If your income is above a certain level, you pay an extra amount toward Medicare – people that make a whole lot of money,” Yeutter said. “It’s not something I’ve paid a whole lot of attention to, because neither I or the people that I do work for fall into those categories.”
Employers are responsible for withholding 0.9 percent on an individual’s wages paid in excess of $200,000 in a calendar year, without regard to filing status. There’s no employer match for Additional Medicare Tax.
As for overtime, the rate stays the same. So for workers who earn time-and-a-half for overtime, the extra wages are added to the regular pay and the payroll taxes are calculated from the total amount.
“It all goes into the same bucket,” Yeutter said. “So really it’s not taxed differently. If you get paid overtime, it may bump you up during a pay period, because of the formula they use for withholding. It may bump you up and you may get more taken out during overtime, but overtime pay and regular payroll are all the same thing.”
