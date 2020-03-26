Several Tahlequah residents have reported that large groups of teenagers are still roaming the streets and gathering at the local skatepark amid Gov. Kevin Stitt's "safer at home" executive order.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said it's important for residents to have the ability to get outside and get some exercise, and that's why the local task force is reluctant to close parks entirely.
"That said, the playground equipment cannot be disinfected between uses. We are looking at methods to discourage use of the equipment," said Catron.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said they aren't allowing groups of 10 or more to stay in the parks at the same time.
"The governor's proclamation specifically prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people. If the individuals gathering at the skatepark cannot voluntarily keep their numbers below this limitation, we will be forced to close that facility," said Catron.
On March 26, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum ordered all Tulsa playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, and other sports facilities to close. Bynum added that trails, open space, disc golf and city and county golf courses will remain open for now. That means bicyclists and joggers, along with dog walkers, could still use the Tulsa River Parks trails, for now.
Cherokee County officials have suggested parents closely monitor their children to avoid further restrictions.
