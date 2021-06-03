The Tahlequah Public Schools fine arts camp kicked off this week, as students from throughout the area prepare for their upcoming production of Disney's "Alice in Wonderland."
For some campers, it's a chance to escape from normal life, as "Alice in Wonderland" has long entertained both children and adults with the story of a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a peculiar fantasy world. The two weeks of memorizing lines, fitting for costumes, learning choreography, and holding rehearsals can also test their abilities and poise when in front of a crowd. And for others, it's an opportunity to catch up with friends, or make new ones.
"I've liked how I've made a lot of new friends," Madelyn Irons said. "I might not see them again if they go to a different school, but that doesn't mean you have to stop being friends. I'm a little kid. I'm 7 years old and Andy [Crouch] is about to go to middle school, but I'm still his friend."
Madelyn was actually the first person to audition in front of the entire group of students. It can be nerve racking for many students to sing solo before their peers, but Tahlequah Middle School Choir Director Amy Wright said the youngster did it with ease.
"That took some guts," Wright said.
While things like heights, snakes, flying, and clowns are all among the top fears of the average American, public speaking has long been the most feared act among many people. Getting up and speaking in front of a large crowd can be overwhelming for first-time actors, but with a little experience, camper Leslie Harris said it can be conquered.
"I once had stage fright. In my first and second year [in theater] I was in dance and had to go in front of everybody," Leslie said. "I was terrified, but then after that I was like, 'I know how to do this.' The first two years I didn't really know the experience or the feeling, so I was really scared. But I got through it and in the third year, I was like, 'If I can do this the first two years, I can do it again.'"
The character Alice grows and shrinks throughout the film, so this year the role will be performed by three actors. Eden Couch will play Alice, Jolie Tramell will play Small Alice, and Madison Retherford will perform as Tall Alice.
"I figured if I got an Alice part, I'd probably be the big one," Madison said. "I'm the tallest child in this group. It's kind of fun to just be out there and you're not yourself. You don't have to deal with responsibilities of life. You can just be your character."
The students will learn the ins and outs of musical productions throughout the camp. On the first day, they learned how to sing properly, using their diaphragm to better control their breathing. They were taught how to highlight their lines throughout the script to ensure they're prepared to read their parts when the time comes. The campers will also get a chance to tour the stage at the Performing Arts Center, go to the light booth, visit the scaffolding above the stage, pull curtains and experience the backstage side of a production.
For many of the students, it's a two-week journey they've been waiting for.
"I love acting," said Andy Crouch. "Actually, as far as I can remember I've always gotten the lead at my old school, Grand View. I'm used to it. The first time I got up on stage I was scared, but not anymore. I'm used to this kind of stuff and having big audiences, and acting is not in my family."
The camp is typically for students entering grades 3-8. However, because the pandemic canceled last year's camp, students who would have missed their final opportunity to participate were allowed to join in on the spectacle again this year. Some of the incoming freshmen are working behind scenes, but Anika Nagle is getting to grace the stage as the Mad Hatter.
"I didn't get to see my friends over the summer as much, and it's a lot of fun to do it. So missing out on something I've done for so long is kind of sad," said Anika, who's grown accustomed to performing in front of people. "I get nervous when I audition, but when I'm on stage, it just kind of becomes my home. It's mine and anyone in the audience who makes fun of me, they can just go away."
This is the first of two theaters camps at Tahlequah Public Schools. The shows for the first camp will be held June 11-12, at 7 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center.
