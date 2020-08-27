Members of the City Charter Review Committee say they'd like to clear up some misconceptions about the proposed amendments.
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the panel, said there are five propositions: adding another councilor for each ward; the street commissioner and city treasurer would be appointed, rather than elected; the mayor would be able to vote on all matters; and a recall provision would be in place for any elected official.
"The reason we chose these five things are, by doing the election in November, we can allow people to decide whether they want to run for an office that will be filed for in December," Glenn said. "If we expand the council then, they will need to file in December for the election in February."
Tahlequah has four wards, so the new total would be eight councilors.
"We've got Ward 1 and 2 up for election in February, and [candidates] declare in December whether they want to run," Glenn said. "What we've done to make it so it will be a staggered one is, in February -- should this pass -- we would elect one councilor from each ward and for Wards 1 and 2, and whoever gets the highest number of votes will get a four-year term. Whoever gets the second-highest number of votes will get the two-year term."
The second proposal involves the street commissioner. Wayne Ryals holds the post, but he's slated to resign at the end of the month. Glenn said that move was recommended by an earlier charter review committee in 2010.
Becky Myers-Bingham, another committee member, said the street commissioner needs to be an individual with specific experience, rather than an elected official. Glenn said very few municipalities elect that post.
"Anyone can run for street commissioner at this point. It doesn't have to be anyone with experience to oversee that area, and with the current street commissioner retiring, we thought this was a good window of opportunity," Glenn said.
She added that lack of experience with a street commissioner hasn't been an issue in the past. However, with an appointed commissioner, the council could hire someone with the requisite expertise and skills.
The third proposition will make the city treasurer an appointed position, and the fourth will allow the mayor to vote on all matters, not just to break ties.
"A lot of items come up and are discussed at length during a City Council meeting. The mayor can discuss them, but she can't vote on them. When I was in Leadership Tahlequah Class 15 and found out that's the case, it just seemed strange to me," Glenn said. "Why can't the person who is elected by everyone at-large have a vote? Why is it only my one councilor who represents me in those meetings with a vote?"
Glenn said the change will hold the mayor more accountable to the public.
"Right now, we don't know what the mayor thinks on different issues because there's no vote," Glenn said. "The vote didn't come from [Mayor Sue Catron]; it actually came from the committee itself."
The fifth proposition, also recommended by the committee in 2010, provides a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn't representing them well.
"You can get a petition going and that petition would require 25 percent of registered voters within a ward -- if its a councilor -- or within the city if it's a citywide elected position to sign the petition," Glenn said.
She said that would trigger a special election, and if passed, the official is recalled and a second special election would fill that post.
Several people discussed the issue in a Saturday Forum Aug. 22 on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page.
Robbie Frank, whose father was a former Tahlequah fire chief, believes the amendments to the charter are all about control.
He believes outsourcing will be the result.
"Mayor and council can't control elected officials. It also allows the city to privatize more city services and delete jobs," Frank said. "They already have have a private contractor digging graves instead of [the] cemetery department digging graves."
Jimmie Hooper said it sounded more like an opportunity for cronyism, and there should be elections for the two positions in question.
