Parents use apps, communication to monitor screen time

While youth have more access than ever to smartphones, computers, tablets and anything with a screen, parents have more options to prevent their children from spending too much time on their devices or from reaching inappropriate websites.
The internet is filled with sites unsuitable for children, so many parents are looking for ways to keep their children from reaching content they deem unseemly or inappropriate. One tool families could use is OpenDNS FamilyShield, said Johnathon Rader, of Rader Computers.
“What it’s doing is a DNS lookup, and then the DNS server converts the website to whatever their IP address happens to be,” he said. “So say you were trying to go to a website that’s inappropriate, what it does is instead of giving you the right IP address, it gives you the wrong IP address that takes you to their site that says, ‘This website has been blocked by OpenDNS.’ It’s a pretty good start.”
The OpenDNS works well for computers connected through WiFi to the home internet. It won’t affect searching the web with smartphones that have cellular data, however. But there are other benefits to using OpenDNS, other than to block inappropriate sites, said Rader.
“It does increase the security of your network,” he said. “So even if you’re not trying to block certain sites, you can still use OpenDNS. It blocks a lot of scam websites and ads that may contain viruses or malware.”
There are variety of apps dedicated to parental control, as many of today’s youth kill time by using a tablet or cellphone. Family Orbit allows parents to monitor their child’s phone habits by giving them access to data usage, phone records and more.
Many of today’s apps also feature GPS location tracking, and will record how much time is being spent on a phone or tablet. FamiSafe offers this, and allows parents to block websites and apps by categories. It can be used for both iPads and iPhones, as can Bark.
The Daily Press asked readers how they protect their children’s internet usage, and Amie Sheets said she’s spend $15 a month for the Bark app. She also checks her kids’ phones regularly and communicates with them, as do many local parents.
“A lot of trust and communication for my oldest,” Allison Copeland said. “But what works for him probably won’t work for my others.”
Kadie Wabnum said she uses Google Family Link.
“I can set screen time limits, monitor usage, and have to give permission to which apps can be downloaded with the app on my phone,” she said. “I’ve also blocked access to the internet with it; they don’t [need] to get on a web browser for anything and there’s really no way to filter out harmful sites.”
It’s not uncommon for youth to lose their smartphone, tablet or internet privileges. Many people try to express to their kids how to safely use apps and the internet.
“I don’t allow any connecting with other people on online gaming,” Keesha Marie said. “We have expectations of our kids and those are communicated. The amount of time spent on the screen is the hardest, but we usually can work it out together.”
According to Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, it’s important for parents to set limits on technology. One way to help children learn about practicing healthy habits is by creating a routine. Parents can also build off their child’s interests by introducing them to something related to their screen-time pursuits, but that challenges them to put their devices down. Families can encourage their youth to get outside, or could also put them to work by giving them a task to complete before they’re allowed to get back to their devices.
