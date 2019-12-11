A Cherokee County man appeared in November in front of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which ultimately denied his release.
Evan C. Fishinghawk had been sentenced to seven years in 2017 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to a fight in progress.
Travis Charles reported being assaulted by his nephew, Fishinghawk, and authorities saw injuries and a cut on Charles' face and neck. The suspect also reportedly assaulted a woman when she refused to give him a cigarette.
Fishinghawk has a projected release date of Aug. 28, 2020, and his next appearance before the board is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020.
A Tahlequah woman charged in Cherokee County District Court is scheduled to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this month.
Charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute were filed against Kristy L. Muck, 43, in Cherokee County District Court on Oct. 31, 2017.
When authorities pulled Muck over for a defective brake light, they found a black box containing a digital scale, a cut straw, nine empty plastic baggies, a plastic baggy containing about 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, one plastic baggy containing about 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, and a plastic baggy containing 29 pills.
The pills were later identified as 30 mg of amphetamine and 325 mg of hydrocodone bitartrate, both Schedule 2 narcotics; clonazepam 1 mg, a Schedule 4 narcotic; and amitriptyline 25 mg. A glasses case containing a glass pipe was also discovered.
Muck was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking when officers also found 8 grams of methamphetamine and $570 on her.
She pleaded guilty on May 15, 2018, and was sentenced to 12 years, but that sentence was modified to six years with credit for time served and earned. She had a reception date of July 11, 2018, and has a projected release date of May 5, 2020.
Thomas D. Craig Jr., 63, Tahlequah, is also expected to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this month.
His original charge was amended to distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute, in Cherokee County District Court on March 17, 2017.
Craig pleaded guilty on May 1, 2018, and was sentenced to 10 years, with one year post-imprisonment supervision. He had a reception date of Aug. 1, 2018, and has a projection release date of April 20, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.