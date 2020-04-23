The U.S. Treasury Department will intercept stimulus checks of Oklahomans who have delinquent child support payments. It's already happened, according to a couple of Cherokee County residents who complained to the Daily Press.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said there are up to 130,000 residents in the state who have past-due child support. Those residents may not receive stimulus checks under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
"The stimulus payments are not exempt under this federal law from intercept for past-due child support. The IRS will handle these payments the same as an intercept of a tax refund," said OKDHS Communications Administrator Jeff Wagner. "Additionally, unemployment benefits paid under the CARES Act will also be intercepted according to federal law for past-due child support."
The Debt Collection Improvement Act requires the Treasury Department to intercept federal payments to collect the unpaid child support payments.
The U.S. Treasury Department will issue the intercepted funds to OKDHS, and OKDHS will distribute that as past-due child support.
"Money sent to OKDHS via Treasury Department intercept for individual filers will be held by the state for 30 days to verify balances and ensure accurate distribution," said Wagner. "Federal law requires states to first withhold any debts owed for public assistance, if any. Remaining money is then applied to child support owed to the custodial parent."
Joint filers could see their entire stimulus payment checks seized, even if only one spouse owes back child support.
"A spouse may file an Injured Spouse Claim and Allocation of a Joint Return (IRS Form 8379) with the IRS to claim his or her portion of the intercepted payment," said Wagner. "OKDHS can hold Treasury Department intercepts for up to six months to see whether there is an injured spouse claim when a joint claim has been filed."
A local woman, who didn't wish her name to be published due to "problems" with her ex-husband, wanted beleagured moms to know they might expect money.
"I never thought I'd see a dime," she said. "This is the one good thing that's come of this virus thing, especially since I lost my job."
For more information, visit www.okdhs.org and search Federal Tax Offset.
