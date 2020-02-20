Tahlequah Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor on Wednesday.
Johnson was responsible for developing, revising and administering the zoning and subdivision regulations for new development and new construction within the city.
Earlier this month, Fire Chief Ray Hammons was put in charge of compliance departments in what the mayor called an â€œinternal reorganization.â€�
Mayor Sue Catron said the idea is to have compliance areas under one individual and would have allowed Johnson more time to focus on planning and projects.
Johnson has been employed with the city for over seven years and has accepted the same position in another city.
