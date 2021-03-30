The Tahlequah City Planning Commission reviewed and discussed the closure and possible vacation of street portions during a March 30 meeting.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill explained the street closure and vacation of a portion of Lewis Avenue has been a project in development for awhile.
“You have an aerial photograph of Lewis Avenue [and] Lewis Avenue runs on the east side of the [Northeastern State] University Center on NSU campus,” said Tannehill. “The proposal would be to close from Garrison Street — the southern right-of-way edge of Garrison Street — to the northern right-of-way edge of Elm Street.”
The purpose of the closure and potential vacation is to allow for complete pedestrian access.
“To the east you have the dorms and a lot of people don’t abide by the crosswalks that exist there in the first place. Really kind of curbing it up and making it landscaped and making it a pedestrian walkway, rather than vehicular traffic moving through there, is good for safety.”
Traffic would be rerouted through the parking lot of Leoser Complex.
“A lot of people use that to get through there anyway but it would divert, likely, more traffic through there,” said Tannehill.
Suzanne Myers’ concern was traffic being pushed through the parking lot while students and staff are backing their vehicles in and out.
“I understand the interest in doing, I just don’t know that it’s actually going to cure the traffic problem,” she said.
Chairman Michael Torkelson said this is something that has needed to be done and has been discussed before.
The board discussed the possible street closure and vacation of a portion to Clay Street, between May Avenue and Bluff Avenue.
Tannehill said May Avenue is a platted roadway along with Clay Street. Clay Street was platted in 1904 when the city was originally platted.
“The city purchased this triangular piece in order the bring May Avenue through to get to Bluff Avenue,” said Tannehill. “In discussion of disposable real property, the question came up of why does the city own the piece.”
The city owns the triangular piece for the access to Bluff Avenue.
An adjacent property owner said they were interested in the triangular piece and has spoken with Tannehill.
“If he purchased that he would have to get the leftover of what that triangle would be with a 50-foot right-of-way for May Avenue. We would retain our right-of-way and the individual would then own a small triangular piece about 3,000 square-feet,” said Tannehill.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 27 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
