Tahlequah officers stopped a man they know to be a heavy drug user and found a loaded syringe during a search.
On Feb. 25, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol on Ash Avenue when he noticed Trae Cordell walking near South Gate apartments. He stopped the man and checked him for warrants, but he was clear. Vick asked the man if he could search his bags to ensure he didn't have anything illegal. Cordell was hesitant and said he could search two of the three bags. The officer didn't find anything illegal in those bags, but asked Cordell about the third bag. He said Vick could search it, but that it didn't belong to him and he didn't know what was in it. At first, Cordell said the bag belonged to his wife, then changed his story and said he found the bag in a dumpster. Vick found four syringes -- one was loaded with methamphetamine -- and clear plastic baggies in the bag. Cordell was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mikki Crawford was arrested Feb. 25 after she got into a fight with a man at Oak Hill Inn and Suites. Officer Bryan Swim met with the victim outside one of the rooms, and he had scratches on his neck and shoulder. The victim said Crawford was the one who caused the marks, but she had left. Swim asked him if anyone was in the room, and when he opened the door, Crawford was sitting on the bed and was extremely intoxicated. Swim said the woman changed her story several times and tried to leave the room. Swim said he had to take Crawford to the ground to get her in handcuffs. The officer noticed Crawford had a small amount of blood coming from her mouth, but said she didn't complain about any injuries. Crawford was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic abuse.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a report of a woman whom EMS was tending on Fourth Street Feb. 24. Northeastern Health System EMS personnel were trying to talk with Georgina Baldridge, who was lying in the bushes near the road. Smith asked the woman if she had been drinking, but she was too intoxicated to respond. Baldridge was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
