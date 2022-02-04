POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Lawmakers want doctors on health care board

With the Oklahoma Legislature set to enter regular session on Monday, lawmakers will begin deliberating on a number of health-related bills, including one that would require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to have physicians serve on its board.
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, filed the legislation by request from the Oklahoma State Medical Association. It comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt removed the only two physicians from the board last September.
"With the recent removal of both OSMA member physicians (Dr. Jean Hausheer and Dr. Laura Shambling) from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board by Gov. Stitt, there are currently no physicians serving on the board," the OSMA said.
Shortly after their removal, both physicians claimed they were pulled from the board because they opposed Stitt's plan to outsource Medicaid and use private companies. Afterwards, Garvin reportedly heard from the constituents in her district that they wanted to see doctors on the panel.
Should the legislation pass, it would increase the number of members on the OHCA board from nine to 11, one of which would be a doctor of osteopathy. The second additional member would be a medical doctor, and each would be selected from a list from a statewide association.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the legislation is a good idea.
"That was something I believe needed to be addressed, because there is no requirement at this time," he said. "I think it's a good idea to have doctors on the health care board, for sure. I would be supportive of that. It doesn't make any sense not to have experts in the field making those kind of decisions."
The Speaker of the House of Representatives would appoint the doctor of osteopathy and two other members, while the Senate President Pro Tempore would choose the medical doctor and two other seats. Stitt would keep his five appointees.
If the bill makes it through the Senate and House, there is still a possibility that Stitt could veto it. State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, experienced that during his first year in office.
"I had a bill that was vetoed by Gov. Stitt last year, dealing with board members on the abstractors board. My bill was to have six of them as licensed abstractors. He vetoed that bill and I told him that if you have a medical board, I would sure think you would want some medical professionals on it. That's their expertise. To me that's common sense."
The members of the board serve as volunteers to help oversee more than $2 billion in taxpayer funding for state health care programs. One of the OHCA's main functions is to administer the state's Medicaid program.
Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, said he's doesn't know if having physicians on the OHCA board would make much of a difference, and that the panel's members are made up of insiders - favored by particular special interests - vying for influence on regulatory matters.
"They're looking at numbers and statistics regarding care rates and things like that, and most physicians are ignorant about that stuff, too," he said. "They're not magically more knowledgeable about the business side or regulatory side of health care, especially on government monies and distributions."
Any member of the board can be removed by the person who appointed them, without cause. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said she agrees that doctors should be placed on the board, but believes the legislation should address the removal of them.
"I think there should be a vote to remove someone, and there should be cause. I would think that you couldn't just arbitrarily remove somebody. That's not a fair process. You've got to have some sort of a reason," she said.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return media inquiries by press time.
