The Oklahoma Legislative session will begin in a little more than two months, when veteran lawmakers will look to progress on their past efforts and freshmen will help address some of the biggest challenges facing the state in 2021.
Oklahoma recently held a swearing-in ceremony for lawmakers who expect a busy workload in the upcoming session. Among the returning legislators and newly elected ones include State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah.
Pemberton said he hopes the state will get vaccines for COVID-19 soon, and that they can be disbursed to all of those at the highest risk of having complications first. After addressing the ongoing pandemic, he said passing a budget for the state will likely be the biggest hurdle lawmakers will face.
"The big thing is going to be how we're going to be able to budget without cutting agencies and education, and at the same time be able to pay the $162 million for Medicaid expansion," Pemberton said.
Entering his first session in the Oklahoma House, Culver plans to take things slowly and work with his fellow members to tackle the issues ahead of them. He wants to work on a little bit of everything to help the state move forward, and believes it will take a cooperative effort by all parties.
"I think you're selling yourself short if you think you're going to go up there in the first month or two and change what's gone on for years," Culver said. "It's going to be a learning curve. If you go up as a freshman and say, 'We're going to do this, this and this,' you're going to lose all credibility, respect, and you never will get anything done. So I'm looking at it as a learning process with give-and-take on both sides."
Newly elected District 3 senator, Stephens, already has legislation in mind that he believes the majority of Oklahomans will be excited about, but he's not ready to let the cat out of the bag yet. He did agree it looks to be a challenging year for state officials, who have to find a way to fund Medicaid expansion in the midst of a pandemic.
"We've got a big budget hole to fill. It's going to be high stress, I'm sure, trying to figure out how we're going to get this done," said Stephens. "You hate to cut funding to any of your core agencies, but I don't see any way you can get around it. So that's always difficult to do."
With much of the country still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of both public health and the economy, legislators know they will have to work together to see the best outcome for the state's citizens. Stephens pointed to the past several years as signs of a divided country, and said everyone will benefit from a more unified nation and state.
"We're a much stronger nation when we pull together in the same direction," he said. "I don't mean we're going to agree on everything, because we're not, but that's what makes us unique and strong. I'm excited about going and representing our district and making a real difference not only in my district, but in the state of Oklahoma."
