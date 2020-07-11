POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most ready for Redskins to change name

The use of Native American imagery and culture in team mascots and logos has long been met with discontent and controversy, but in today's political climate, its use in sports programs is receiving more pushback than ever.
Every few years, the topic regains the attention of pundits and activists, who deem the use of Native imagery as offensive, and naysayers who believe it should be seen as a fitting tribute to American Indian culture. But only recently have organizations begun re-evaluating their team names and official mascots, with perhaps the most contentious among them, the Washington Redskins, announcing plans to review its name and potentially change it before the start of the NFL season.
Tahlequah, home to two federally recognized tribes, has a large population of Natives and many who find the use of Redskins to be offensive. Officials for both tribes - the Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians - have recently spoken out against it.
CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. applauded the Washington organization for reassessing its use of Redskins.
"The use of 'Redskins' as a team name is offensive and wrong, as are many other names and depictions of Native Americans across sports," said Hoskin. "The time for meaningful dialogue on cultural appropriation of Native Americans in this country is long overdue."
In 2013, the National Congress of American Indians released a policy paper specifically addressing the Washington Redskins issue. In it, more than 100 organizations endorsed the retirement of Native American names, mascots and logos from sports. It states the term originates from a time when Native people were actively hunted and killed for bounties, and their skins were used as proof of a kill.
CN Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd, also a former chief, said he encourages people to read the document to gain a better perspective of the ideology of the issue, and the "legacy of racism established by the team's owner, George Preston Marshall." According to the paper, Marshall changed the name of the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins to accommodate a branding conflict with the Boston Braves baseball team, and to honor in 1932 new coach William "Lonestar" Dietz, "whose false identity as an American Indian was exposed in a federal court proceeding and an extensive FBI investigation." The document also states Marshall supported, if not instigated, a band of African American football players from the NFL, and that the Washington football team was the last one to integrate in 1962.
Byrd also plans to bring the issue to the CN Tribal Council later this month.
"I am sponsoring a Tribal Council resolution to be presented in the July 20 Rules Committee meeting addressing the need for the name change and encouraging the franchise to make the appropriate decision," he said. "I expect the measure will be strongly, if not unanimously, supported by my fellow councilors."
Jeannie Tidwell, UKB Council representative for the Cooweescoowee District, called the term "degrading, inhumane, and a horrific reminder of genocide."
"A newspaper ad in the Daily Republican newspaper in Winona, Minnesota, dated Sept. 24, 1863, reads: 'The State reward for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every red-skin sent to Purgatory,'" Tidwell cited. "This despicable ad was an outright blatant act of murder for hire and continues to signify generational trauma, which was condoned by colonialism."
Many fans of the team have argued the word is used more to celebrate, honor, or show respect for Native American people, rather than degrade them. But Jeff Wacoche, UKB council representative for Tahlequah District, said they should look up the definition.
"I would like to suggest everyone who says the word 'Redskin' is honoring the Native Americans... look the word 'Redskin' up in the dictionary and you will read that it's a noun, and the official definition states it's offensive and used as a disparaging term for Native Americans," said Wacoche.
While some people have just begun speaking out against the team name, Native people have long been adamant about their disapproval. The NCAI began a campaign in 1968, one year after the football team registered its trademark for Redskins, to eliminate negative stereotypes of Native peoples in popular culture. Since then, Native communities and organizations have been consistently protesting the use of the term.
"As a full-blood Keetoowah woman, I feel using the term R*dskins is derogatory and offensive," wrote UKB Illinois District Representative Peggy Girty. "There is no honor in showing Native people as cartoonish characters, and it mocks our culture. Native Americans shouldn't ever be used as mascots, and the general population needs to be made aware that these types of mascots are racist. I am fortunate to be able to use my platform as an elected council person for the United Keetoowah Band to speak out on these types of issues."
Former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, a Cherokee Nation citizen and Oklahoma District 2 Democratic Party chair, said the name of the football team that plays home games in the nation's capital is especially problematic, given that many of the contexts in which it has historically been used were pejorative. He also pointed out that many never thought they would see a day when the organization would re-evaluate its use of the name, especially since owner Dan Snyder said in 2013, "We'll never change the name."
"After years of refusing to even consider how the use of their moniker might be offensive, the fact that a review by the team is taking place is encouraging and should be commended," said Nichols. "I have faith that the review can produce a result that will preserve the team's history and traditions without being insensitive or dismissive of the much more important and real-life ones of Native Americans."
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked its readers in a Facebook Saturday Forum if they thought the Washington Redskins name should be changed. That Forum also discussed the removal of Confederate monuments, the carvings of four U.S. presidents in Mount Rushmore, and the idea of "erasing history." Several participants appears frustrated that a media outlet would bring up the conversation at all, and many respondents focused more on the latter two topics of discussion.
"'Redskins' is appalling," said Bridget Cowlishaw. "Leave the damn mountains alone, already. Why would anyone want to carve heads on mountains, anyway?"
Kyle Brown said history should be left alone: "Speaking for myself, this redskin will be wearing his MAGA cap today, hanging out with my hot squaw and celebrating the fact that I'm able to because of both my white, black, Cherokee family that fought for this country."
Brett Miller said he's a Cherokee and "could give two craps what an NFL team has for a name."
Connie Henshaw has a different opinion: "We wouldn't yell 'Go whiteskins!' or 'Go blackskins!' at a sports event," she said. "Why … is 'go redskins!' OK and not racist?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.