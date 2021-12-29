Popping bubbly a holiday tradition

It's almost time to break out the bubbly, as surviving another 365 days is cause for celebration on New Year's Eve.
Champagne is king for the holiday. In fact, the tradition of popping open a bottle can be attributed back to the 16th century, when drinking champagne became somewhat of a status symbol for aristocrats and royalty. But today, the beverage is sought after by even the proletariat and bourgeoisie.
Several establishments in town will be offering champagne this Friday, like The Grill, The Branch, Ned's and Kroner & Baer Pub. But locals looking to stay home, or attend a private gathering, can find a bottle at one of the city's liquor stores.
At Mary's Liquor, shoppers will find champagne and sparkling wine ranging from less than $10 a bottle, to a Roederer Brut Cristal that's going for a little over $210. Manager Blue McNeal offered a few recommendations for bottles somewhere in the middle, though.
"I would recommend the JCB No. 21 Brut, or anything Korbel, which is on the lower end, but it's still really good," he said. "The Martini & Rossi has been around forever. That's a big staple. The Moet Imperial Brut is another one that's on the nicer end."
Champagne isn't the only beverage flying off the shelves this week, though. Every type of alcohol is seeing a bump in sales, as people are hoping to enjoy their last night of 2021 before beginning their resolutions to practice better, healthier behaviors. So McNeal suggested people get to the stores early to avoid lines and congestion.
"For pretty much all bars and liquor stores, the last two weeks are the busiest two weeks of the year," he said. "It ramps up steadily and then just falls off after the New Year. We sell a lot more of everything right around New Year's, because it's everyone's last hurrah and they're ready to move on to the next year."
The holiday doesn't have to pass with folks imbibing right out the bottle, though. There are a variety of cocktails that can be made with champagne or spirits. For instance, combing gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and champagne will make for a refreshing New Year's beverage.
Another classic champagne concoction includes bitters, a sugar cub, cognac, cold champagne and a strip of orange peel. Served in a flute, the sugar cube will send bubbles toward the top of the glass.
For those feeling festive, a mulled wine cocktail might do the trick. It can be made with a fruity red wine, like beaujolais; brandy, bourbon or Cointreau; sugar; strips of lemon or orange peel; anise; cloves; and cinnamon sticks.
While it's a time for celebration for many folks, partygoers should drink responsibly this holiday. People should plan ahead for getting to and from their NYE party, and those who drink too much should find a ride to get home safely. The Tahlequah Police Department is offering people rides home, if needed.
