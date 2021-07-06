Porter Peach Festival returning for 55th year

Those looking for a peachy-good time can look no further, as the Porter Peach Festival is preparing for its 55th annual event this year, July 15-17.
Porter has long been known for its peaches, with multiple commercial orchards operating since the 1890s. It was in the 1960s that the town needed a civic center, so the Porter Lions Club came up with an idea to celebrate the town's legacy and also raise money for the new building, and the festival has been going on ever since.
"It's really kind of your down-home, small-town festival," Melanie Merritt, Lions Club president, said.
The schedule of events is long. Thursday's lineup of activities includes a gymnastics exhibition, a talent show, and an outdoor concert. On Friday, there will be a culinary contest, street games, a petting zoo, tractor pull and another concert. Saturday's events include: a 5K run, a car show, parade, scavenger hunt, prize peach auction, concernt, antique tractor pull, mud racing and more.
"They make this big mud pit and all of these guys from really all over get their big jacked up trucks and the goal is to make it through the mud faster than anyone else and not get stuck," Merritt said, discussing the mud-bog racing. "If you've never seen one it's actually quite the spectacle. My husband and boys love to watch it."
The festival will include numerous vendors with craft booths and food trucks will be available. Visitors might be able to find peach cobblers, peach jam and peach tea. Peach ice cream will given away for free Saturday at 3 p.m. at the fire station. However, due to major freeze events this year, the inventory of peaches at Livesay Orchards is low this year.
"In February, we had that terrible polar vortex where it got ridiculously cold," Merritt said. "That really hurt our peaches; not the trees themselves. The peaches that started to develop, it killed those. Then we had a late freeze in April - actually the latest freeze in 55 years growing peaches - and that kind of finished them off. So they do have a crop, but it's really small - probably less than 10 percent."
So while some peaches will be available at the orchard, there's a good chance the festival will run out. Organizer say the lack of peaches shouldn't stop people from coming out, as there will be number of activities for people to participate in and plenty of peach-related desserts and products.
Merritt said the proceeds also go to a good a cause.
"All the money still goes into the community in various ways and the organizations that we support," she said. "It's really the only fundraiser that the Lions Club does, so this fundraiser sort of supports everything we do - the Christmas parade, concerts, supporting the local school teams, and we're helping revamp the little league park here in town. It's just an important time to come out."
The Porter Peach Festival will be held on Main Street in Porter, OK. Livesay Orchards will open for shopping each day of the event, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Peach Barn and Bakery will also open each day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival itself opens Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information about the Porter Peach Festival, visit porterpeachfestivals.com, or see the Porter Peach Festival Facebook page to stay up-to-date on news and events.
