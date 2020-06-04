Probe launched into shooting death of man

The Tahlequah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a local man at Riverside Park.
Police Chief Nate King said Dayne Whitehorn, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest during an altercation June 3. He died shortly afterward at the hospital.
Richard Lee Smith, 55, who is dating the victim’s mother, is the only suspect, and he was taken into custody.
According to reports, a fight broke out between Whitehorn and Smith before the shooting. Smith claimed self-defense, but he was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
According to police, there were 15 witnesses at the scene of the shooting, and all but one cooperated. Police said alcohol was involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.