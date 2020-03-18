Officials said public shelters will be open pending severe weather for early Thursday morning into the afternoon.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said public shelters have been notified and will be ready if the need arises.
“If a person has access to a personal or friend’s shelter, they need to call ahead and make sure it’s ready to use in the event of pending weather season,” Underwood said.
Cherokee County is currently under a flash flood watch until Sunday, March 19. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the region around 4 a.m. Thursday and continue until about 6 p.m.
