Quick 5: Ginger Knight

1. Why did you decide to become an educator?
I love working with small children and decided in college to pursue early childhood education. I taught PreK and Kindergarten for twenty years before becoming an administrator.
2. How have you overcome challenges presented by the pandemic?
As a first-year superintendent, last year during a pandemic. Needless to say, the decisions that needed to be made were very challenging. I am very blessed that the staff and board members at Woodall were so helpful and supportive.
3. A few years ago, there was talk about consolidating schools. Why is it important to maintain rural school districts?
Woodall School is the heartbeat of the Woodall Community. The children at our school thrive in the small school setting and we are still able to offer a high-quality education with many of the same extra-curricular activities and opportunities that the large schools offer.
4. What kinds of activities do you enjoy when you are not in school?
I have three children and spend my free time participating in their activities. My family also enjoys spending time camping and at the lake for water sports.
5. What kinds of lessons are most important to teach Woodall students?
At Woodall, we like to teach our students to be kind and to treat each other like family.
