QUICK 5: Justin Brown

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.