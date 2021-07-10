QUICK 5: Justin Brown

Justin Brown is the girls head basketball coach for Sequoyah High School.
1. You’re entering your third year at Sequoyah, how long have you been coaching basketball and at what other schools have you coached?
I have been a head coach for 21 years. My first job was at Agra followed by Pawnee, Locust Grove and now Sequoyah.
2. What are some of your most memorable moments during your time as a head coach?
I have been very fortunate to have a lot of memorable moments. I've been blessed with some great players and teams in my career. The state championships stand out but the 2020 Covid canceled postseason is something I'll never forget. I really think that team had a great chance to be playing for a championship but we'll never know.
3. What other roles have you had other than coaching?
I was the athletic director in Locust Grove for 6 years and the assistant athletic director at Sequoyah.
4. Outside of coaching, what’s the most important thing you try to teach student athletes?
I think sports is a great way to teach life lessons. Sportsmanship, team work and being unselfish. Giving your best effort and doing things right no matter what. You're not always going to make everyone happy, it's impossible but if you do what's right and put in the effort good things will happen.
5. What do you enjoy doing outside of coaching?
I enjoy spending time with my family and playing golf when I'm not coaching.
