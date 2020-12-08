Those interested in filing for elected official positions have until Wednesday this week, and two joined the candidate lineup on Tuesday.
As of Dec. 8, Chris Smith filed for police chief, and Keith Baker filed for Ward 2 councilor. Incumbent Police Chief Nate King has already filed his candidacy, and another candidate, Gary Cacy, is running for Ward 2 councilor.
Candidates can pick up applications at City Clerk DeAnna Hammons’ office at City Hall, or email those to her. There’s a $200 filing fee and applicants should make personals checks payable to the City of Tahlequah.
