Several dozen area residents and visitors to the state have now recovered from the COIVD-19 virus and are speculating on where they contracted it.
Laney Williams, 15, is a Westville student who believes she picked up the virus at a small feed store that had more than three people who tested positive.
"It started around April 10 and it all hit me at once. I went to W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah," said Williams. "I didn't think I had the virus until my cousin, who I stayed with for a few days, tested positive for it."
Williams said she had "unbearable headaches" that she couldn't shake, followed by a sore throat.
"I eventually had no taste for a week straight, and I had quite a bit of shortness of breath, along with drowsiness. I was quarantined in my room for two weeks and could not leave it," said Williams.
Barry Tomes, 63, lives in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and he believes he contracted the virus when he was in Los Angeles during a recent visit to the U.S. His symptoms got so bad that he considered the worse-case scenario.
"I travel all the time, and usually after I arrive back from LA with an eight-hour time difference, I get hungry about 4 a.m. But 48 hours after arriving home, my throat felt like someone was standing on it, but I didn't have a sore throat," said Tomes. "My body had excruciating pain all over, and I knew then I had the virus. I know I had decided I was so ill and I knew there was no cure. I lay on a floor at home, going through in my mind how to call my daughter and say goodbye."
Tomes said the virus was an illness like nothing he'd ever experienced, and on top of the physical pain, the virus got into his mind.
"I was in the darkest, most awful place I could ever imagine. I was so ill for three weeks," said Tomes. "I personally think you will either survive the virus or not; it's how you manage the suffering to protect loved ones. There are people who have done goodbyes on iPads, only to survive. Others have no symptoms, but are deceased within days. It's a strange one."
Tomes said the road to recovery could take months, but he's thankful there was no permanent damage to his body.
"They expect a full recovery and I beat the virus myself. One's body is a pharmacy, and I believe it fixes so much," he said. "One thing good that has come from it is people are being kinder to one another in general. Who knows, maybe this is God's way of pressing the reset button on the world. It certainly needed it."
Stilwell resident Jerry Cain, 61, tested positive April 3, and said God healed him of the disease. Cain thanked the doctors and nurses, and asked his friends and loved ones to keep praying for him throughout the ordeal.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is collecting convalescent plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 victims as part of an experimental initiative to treat seriously ill patients.
Donors must have tested positive for COVID-19; be symptom-free for 14 days prior to giving plasma; and currently test negative for the virus. Female donors must have no history of pregnancy or signs of human leukocyte antigen (HLA tissue typing).
Williams said she is willing to donate plasma if it means helping in any way she can.
According to OBI, there have been 309 convalescent plasma products collected and 110 donors. Thirty-six hospitals have received units and 846 blood samples were tested for COVID-19 antibodies. OBI said there were 11.1 percent antibody-positive tests as of May 8.
You can help
For more information on blood or plasma donations, visit www.obi.org.
